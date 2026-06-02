Elizabeth Westrupp
- Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Associate Professor Elizabeth Westrupp is a registered child clinical psychologist and Associate Head of School (Research) in the School of Psychology at Deakin University. She co-leads the Intervention Sciences Theme in Deakin's SEED Lifespan Strategic Research Centre. Her research focuses on how family life, parenting, and broader social environments shape children's mental health and development. She also works on developing and testing evidence-based programs to support parents in real-world settings.
Associate Professor Westrupp leads several major projects, including Daily Growth ( - a smartphone app for parents of 2-5 year olds designed to support emotional wellbeing and prevent child mental health problems. The app delivers practical parenting guidance personalised to daily challenges, including Indigenous-led, culturally-informed content. She also leads the Child and Parent Emotion Study (CAPES) and the COVID-19 Pandemic Adjustment Survey, both large longitudinal studies examining family wellbeing over time.Experience
- 2023–present Associate Professor, Deakin University 2017–2023 Senior Lecturer, Deakin University 2014–2017 Research Fellow, La Trobe University 2011–2014 Research Fellow, Parenting Research Centre 2008–2011 Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
- 2010 Melbourne University, Masters/PhD Clinical Psychology (Child Specialisation)
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