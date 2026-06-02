The Mirage Of Israel-Lebanon Rapprochement

MENAFN - Asia Times) Those of us who have spent years chronicling the long, tragicomic history of American diplomacy in the Middle East could be forgiven a certain weary déjà vu watching Secretary of State Marco Rubio convene Israeli and Lebanese officials at the State Department in April.

The optics were arresting - the first direct Israel-Lebanon talks in decades, hosted in Washington - and the atmospherics, as always in such affairs, were carefully managed. Optimism was performed. Expectations were dutifully“tempered.” History, as usual, was not invited to the room.

And yet history has a way of showing up uninvited. For the first time since the failure of the May 17 Agreement of 1983, Israel and the Lebanese government have announced the opening of direct negotiations with the goal of reaching a peace agreement and disarming Hezbollah.

That the 1983 agreement - reached, it bears remembering, in the aftermath of another Israeli invasion of Lebanon - collapsed within a year under Syrian pressure and domestic Lebanese opposition should give even the most ardent optimist pause.

History doesn't always repeat itself, but in the Levant, it has a particular fondness for doing so.

The fundamental obstacle to any durable Israel-Lebanon arrangement is not a lack of goodwill in Beirut or a shortage of American diplomatic energy. It is the continuing reality of a Lebanese state that does not fully control its own territory, its own military decisions or its own foreign policy.

Lebanon's new government, which came to power in January 2025, adopted the“National Shield” plan - a five-phase roadmap to disarm Hezbollah - backed by a US$230 million US investment in the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Phase one, we were told, was completed. Then, on March 2nd of this year, Hezbollah resumed strikes against Israel from southern Lebanon, undermining that claim entirely. This is the Lebanese state in microcosm: willing in Beirut, unable in the south.