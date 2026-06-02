Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Rain And Thunderstorms

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is likely to witness a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms on June 4 and 5, bringing relief from humid conditions. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting strong winds and a slight drop in temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on June 4 and 5, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall. Weather experts say a Western Disturbance moving towards the Himalayan region is expected to trigger increased weather activity across North India. As a result, Delhi and nearby areas may experience cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

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Strong winds accompanying these storms could reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, while normal winds are expected to remain between 20 and 40 km/h.

Delhi experienced hot and humid conditions on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature touching 37.7°C and the minimum settling at 26.8°C. However, the upcoming spell of rain is expected to provide temporary relief from the sticky weather.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37°C and 38°C on June 4 and 5, while minimum temperatures may hover around 27°C to 28°C. By June 6, weather conditions are expected to become drier with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine is forecast to return on June 7 and 8, which could push daytime temperatures back up to 41°C.

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "moderate" category on Tuesday. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 106, with ozone emerging as the primary pollutant in some locations.

Neighbouring cities also recorded moderate pollution levels, with Faridabad registering an AQI of 171, Ghaziabad 132 and Noida 124. Meteorologists expect the upcoming rainfall and stronger winds to help maintain air quality within the normal-to-moderate range over the next few days.