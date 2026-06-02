Chloe Heys

Senior Lecturer in Biology, University of Lancashire

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My research profile is broadly centred on examining behaviour, ecology and evolution within animals. I am interested to determining how small scale changes within host animals can result in large scale changes at evolutionary and ecological levels. For example, my expertise constitutes investigating host-microbiome interactions within a variety of different organisms, including insects, fish and birds. Alongside this, I examine the drivers of the illegal trade of birdlife predominantly within Indonesia and Australia, and seek to understand and mitigate the impacts at both a human and non-human animal level.

–present Senior Lecturer in Biology, University of Lancashire

2018 University of Liverpool, PhD

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