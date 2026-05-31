Ex Philippine President Duterte's ICC Trial Could Involve Up To 1,000 Victims, Lawyer Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Up to 1,000 victims could take part in the upcoming trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to ICC Assistant to Counsel Kristina Conti.

Speaking in an interview with ANC on Sunday (May 31), Conti said the number of potential participants in the case is estimated to range between 500 and 1,000, Philstar reported.

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She explained that multiple members of the same family may be recognised as individual victims.“If there are five members in a family, all five may be considered victims. If they submit a single household form, it counts as one application. Based on current figures, more than 500 people are still expressing interest, so the total could reach around 1,000,” she said in Tagalog.

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The victims are linked to Duterte's anti-drug campaign, which human rights groups say resulted in as many as 30,000 deaths. His former police chief, Senator Ronald“Bato” dela Rosa - one of the key figures in the campaign - is also wanted by the ICC.

At the ICC, victim participants are distinct from witnesses. Under Article 68 (3) of the Rome Statute, victims of alleged crimes may apply to participate in proceedings and have their views represented through legal counsel, provided it does not compromise the defendant's right to a fair trial.

The court first opened victim applications in 2021 and, following the confirmation of charges against Duterte in April 2026, has resumed reviewing submissions ahead of the trial.

Duterte's trial is scheduled to begin on November 30. Prosecutors have indicated they plan to call between 60 and 70 witnesses, including about 31 insiders.

He faces charges of crimes against humanity of murder in connection with killings allegedly carried out between 2013 and 2018.

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