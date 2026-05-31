Divya Khossla On 2 Years Of 'Savi': Thank You For Giving So Much Love

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla's action thriller "Savi" clocked two years of release on Sunday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Divya expressed her gratitude to the audience for showering the project with so much love.

She pointed out that as an artist, the thing that matters the most to her is the love and support of the audience.

"2 years of Savi...Thank you so much my dear audience for giving so much love to me as Savi & also making us trend at no 1 in 15 countries some of which were even non Hindi speaking like Singapore & Malaysia. Ur love ur support matters to me the most as an artist. Forever grateful to u (sic)," the 'Yaariyan 2' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Thanking her director Abhinay Deo, and producer Mukesh Bhatt, she went on to add, "Also can't thank enough my most amazing producer Mukesh Bhatt sir & director @abhinayrameshdeo sir for making #Savi with all their Heart & trusting me to carry the film."

Along with Divya, the core cast of the project, backed by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films, also features Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane.

A remake of the 2008 French drama "Anything for Her", the movie chronicles the adrenaline-filled journey of Savitri, a simple housewife who attempts to jailbreak her husband from a high-security prison in England.

The technical crew of the movie has Chinmay Salaskar as the cinematographer and Shaan Mohammad as the editor.

Refreshing your memory, Divya had accused the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer "Jigra" of copying her film's jailbreak storyline. She further claimed that the makers had allegedly altered the box-office numbers to project fake collections.