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Zelensky Warns of Intelli Indicating Imminent Large-Scale Russian Strike
(MENAFN) According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv has received intelligence suggesting Russia is preparing another large-scale military strike.
In a statement posted on Telegram following talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Zelenskyy urged international partners to intensify sanctions pressure on Moscow and accelerate the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.
He stated: “We have information from intelligence services about Russia’s preparations for another massive attack,” according to reports, adding that his meeting with Sybiha focused on key defense priorities for the coming period.
Zelenskyy emphasized that strengthening anti-ballistic defense capabilities remains a central objective for Ukraine’s security strategy.
He also noted that Kyiv is working on new proposals for an additional European sanctions package, along with measures aimed at closing loopholes that allow existing sanctions to be bypassed, according to reports.
In a statement posted on Telegram following talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Zelenskyy urged international partners to intensify sanctions pressure on Moscow and accelerate the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.
He stated: “We have information from intelligence services about Russia’s preparations for another massive attack,” according to reports, adding that his meeting with Sybiha focused on key defense priorities for the coming period.
Zelenskyy emphasized that strengthening anti-ballistic defense capabilities remains a central objective for Ukraine’s security strategy.
He also noted that Kyiv is working on new proposals for an additional European sanctions package, along with measures aimed at closing loopholes that allow existing sanctions to be bypassed, according to reports.
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