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Seoul, Tokyo Weigh Military Logistics Deal
(MENAFN) South Korea announced on Sunday that it has engaged in talks with Japan regarding a possible bilateral military logistics support agreement, though Seoul emphasized its cautious stance toward the proposal.
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back revealed the development during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, following his meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi the previous day, according to a news agency.
"There were discussions regarding an (potential) ACSA (acquisition and cross-servicing agreement)," Ahn stated, while refraining from elaborating further. He added, "As this is a matter that requires understanding and persuasion from the peoples of both countries, we still believe that we should remain cautious."
Typically established between the United States and its allies, ACSAs are agreements designed to streamline the exchange of logistical supplies and services—such as food, fuel, and transportation—during emergencies or joint operations.
Japan has been pressing for a bilateral ACSA with South Korea as a means of improving military coordination between their forces.
However, Seoul has hesitated to move forward, largely due to concerns that such an arrangement might enable Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to operate on the Korean Peninsula. Additionally, South Korea is mindful of how the pact could affect its diplomatic relations with Beijing.
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back revealed the development during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, following his meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi the previous day, according to a news agency.
"There were discussions regarding an (potential) ACSA (acquisition and cross-servicing agreement)," Ahn stated, while refraining from elaborating further. He added, "As this is a matter that requires understanding and persuasion from the peoples of both countries, we still believe that we should remain cautious."
Typically established between the United States and its allies, ACSAs are agreements designed to streamline the exchange of logistical supplies and services—such as food, fuel, and transportation—during emergencies or joint operations.
Japan has been pressing for a bilateral ACSA with South Korea as a means of improving military coordination between their forces.
However, Seoul has hesitated to move forward, largely due to concerns that such an arrangement might enable Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to operate on the Korean Peninsula. Additionally, South Korea is mindful of how the pact could affect its diplomatic relations with Beijing.
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