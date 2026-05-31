Ashghal: Continued Progress In The Roads And Infrastructure Project In Bu Sidra And Fereej Al Manaseer

The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' continues to implement the remaining road and infrastructure works in Bu Sidra and Fereej Al Manaseer as part of its plan to develop road networks and improve infrastructure services in the area.

Eng Ali al-Shaibani, the project engineer in Ashghal's Drainage Networks Projects Department, confirmed that the project comes in response to the population and urban expansion witnessed in Bu Sidra and Fereej Al Manaseer areas. This, he pointed out, will provide infrastructure services for around 250 citizen plots, in addition to five residential complexes in the area comprising more than 900 residential units.

Al-Shaibani added that the project will contribute to improving traffic flow and enhancing connectivity to vital facilities by developing main and vital streets in the two areas, such as Al Furousiya Street, Al Hasbaa Street, Khor Hassan Street, Ras Laffan Street, Salah Al Din Street, Lesweihliya Street, Tuwar Al Heraithi Street, and Al Talha Street.

Regarding the project's scope, al-Shaibani explained that it includes the construction and development of 10km of roads, the installation of three traffic lights and 460 lighting poles, and the provision of 2,175 parking spaces. It also includes the implementation of 16km of pedestrian and cycle paths, all aimed at improving road safety and facilitating mobility for road users.

The project also includes the development of infrastructure service networks, including 8 km of rainwater drainage networks, over 10km of TSE networks, and around 4 km of sewage networks.

As for the current works, backfilling and rehabilitation work is underway on Lesweihliya Street and Khor Hassan Street, following the completion of the sewage network pipe installation. Development work is also being carried out on sections of Al Furousiya Street.

The project relies on local materials and manufacturers for 94% of its total materials. These include gabbro, lighting poles and fixtures, signage, sewage and stormwater drainage pipes, asphalt, precast manholes, concrete, and reinforcing steel.