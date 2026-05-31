RPF Of Northeast Frontier Railway Intensifies Safety And Anti-Crime Operations

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 1 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continued its sustained efforts towards ensuring passenger safety, preventing unlawful activities and safeguarding railway premises through a series of successful operations conducted across the zone, officials said on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said during anti-crime drives and surveillance operations conducted on May 25, 2026, RPF personnel achieved significant success in detecting unlawful transportation of liquor and narcotic substances.

He several consignments of unclaimed liquor bottles were recovered from trains and railway stations under Alipurduar, Katihar and Dalkhola areas.

In separate operations conducted at Agartala railway station, RPF teams recovered over 16 kg of ganja and handed over the seized items to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

On the same day, RPF personnel also apprehended offenders involved in unlawful activities including ticketing irregularities and theft-related offences at railway premises.

Rescue operations were simultaneously carried out at Rangapara and New Bongaigaon railway stations, where minors were rescued and safely handed over to Child Welfare Committees for proper care and rehabilitation.

As part of its humanitarian initiatives on May 26, RPF teams rescued several minors from Guwahati, Silchar, New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh railway stations and ensured their safe custody through coordination with Child Welfare Committees and child assistance agencies.

In another important initiative carried out on May 26, RPF personnel along with railway engineering officials conducted an eviction drive at the Amingaon Eco Park area to remove unauthorized encroachments from railway land, ensuring operational safety and security.

Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed towards ensuring a safe, secure and passenger-friendly railway environment through continuous vigilance, coordinated operations and public safety initiatives undertaken by the Railway Protection Force.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.