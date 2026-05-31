India's Strength Lies In Its Civilisational Consciousness: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has said that India's strength lies not only in its economic growth and technological advancement but equally in its civilisational consciousness, cultural traditions and moral foundations.

Speaking at the release of book "Pratham Sindhu Kumbh: Adhyatmik Evam Sanskritik Mahatva" on Sunday at Delhi University's Shankar Lal Concert Hall, Speaker Gupta highlighted that preserving the cultural traditions is essential to nation-building.

The programme was organised by the Sindhu Darshan Committee and was attended by eminent spiritual leaders, scholars, academicians and members of civil society, including Indresh Kumar and Dayalu Ji Maharaj (Himalaya Parivar (Delhi Province) President).

Describing the occasion as more than the release of a book, Speaker Gupta said it was an opportunity to reconnect with India's civilisational heritage, cultural consciousness and national spirit.

Congratulating the Sindhu Darshan Committee for the initiative, he appreciated the contributions of Indresh Kumar and Dayalu Ji Maharaj in bringing to the public a work that reflects the spiritual and cultural significance of the Sindhu tradition.

"Highlighting the historical importance of the Sindhu, the Speaker said the river is not merely a geographical entity but a foundation of India's civilisational memory and cultural identity," a statement said.

Speaker Gupta noted that the historical roots of terms such as Hind, Hindu and Hindustan are closely associated with the Sindhu and said that the river represents a continuing civilisational journey that has shaped India for millennia.

According to him, the Sindhu remains a powerful symbol of cultural continuity, national consciousness and shared heritage.

Emphasising the idea of unity amid diversity, the Speaker said that while India is home to a remarkable diversity of languages, customs and traditions, its cultural spirit remains one.

He added that this civilisational unity has long been the strength of the nation and that the Sindhu embodies the sense of cultural oneness that binds Indians together across regions and generations.

Speaker Gupta said that in an era of rapid technological advancement and social transformation, younger generations often find themselves increasingly distanced from their cultural roots and historical traditions.

He stressed that books and cultural initiatives documenting India's civilisational heritage play an important role in preserving historical memory, strengthening cultural awareness and fostering a deeper understanding of the values and traditions that have shaped the nation.

Referring to the First Sindhu Kumbh, Speaker Gupta described the initiative as a significant effort to reconnect contemporary society with traditions of spiritual reflection, cultural dialogue and social harmony.

He noted that the Kumbh has historically served not merely as a religious congregation but as a platform for cultural exchange and collective learning.