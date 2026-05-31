403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia Warns of Inconsistent Application of International Law
(MENAFN) Malaysia’s defence chief has raised concern over what he described as a widening trend of double standards in how international law is applied, arguing that responses to violations often depend on the political weight of the countries involved, according to reports.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Mohamed Khaled Nordin said international law is increasingly treated inconsistently across the global system. He argued that compliance is expected mainly from less powerful states, while major powers interpret or apply the rules selectively when it suits their interests.
"International law is often treated as something that exists only on paper, observed strictly by countries of the global majority, but selectively interpreted by stronger powers whenever convenient," he said, as stated by reports citing remarks delivered at the forum.
He further argued that this uneven approach can be seen in global responses to serious allegations such as war crimes and other violations, where reactions vary depending on the parties involved.
The defence chief also warned that key international institutions, including the United Nations, are becoming increasingly weakened amid rising geopolitical competition. He said this trend is undermining the original purpose of these bodies, which were created to maintain stability, promote multilateral cooperation, and uphold international law.
"Institutions such as the United Nations established to uphold stability, multilateralism, and international law are becoming increasingly weakened in the face of geopolitical rivalry," he added.
At the same event, Japan’s defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi rejected accusations from China that Tokyo is returning to militarism. Instead, he pointed to Beijing’s expanding military capabilities as a growing concern.
"China's external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community at the same time," Koizumi said, according to reports.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Mohamed Khaled Nordin said international law is increasingly treated inconsistently across the global system. He argued that compliance is expected mainly from less powerful states, while major powers interpret or apply the rules selectively when it suits their interests.
"International law is often treated as something that exists only on paper, observed strictly by countries of the global majority, but selectively interpreted by stronger powers whenever convenient," he said, as stated by reports citing remarks delivered at the forum.
He further argued that this uneven approach can be seen in global responses to serious allegations such as war crimes and other violations, where reactions vary depending on the parties involved.
The defence chief also warned that key international institutions, including the United Nations, are becoming increasingly weakened amid rising geopolitical competition. He said this trend is undermining the original purpose of these bodies, which were created to maintain stability, promote multilateral cooperation, and uphold international law.
"Institutions such as the United Nations established to uphold stability, multilateralism, and international law are becoming increasingly weakened in the face of geopolitical rivalry," he added.
At the same event, Japan’s defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi rejected accusations from China that Tokyo is returning to militarism. Instead, he pointed to Beijing’s expanding military capabilities as a growing concern.
"China's external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community at the same time," Koizumi said, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment