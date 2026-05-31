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Putin Begins State Visit to Kazakhstan for High-Level Talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana on Wednesday for an official state visit to Kazakhstan, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
Upon arrival in the Kazakh capital, Putin was personally welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, underscoring the importance both countries attach to the visit.
According to reports, the meeting marks the 39th encounter between the current leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan, reflecting the frequency of their diplomatic engagement and the close relationship between the two neighboring states.
The trip is considered unusual because it is Putin’s second state visit to Kazakhstan during the same presidential term, despite diplomatic protocol generally limiting such visits to one per term.
Following the airport reception, the two leaders were expected to travel to the Kazakh president’s official residence, known as Kedrovy Dom, or Cedar House, where they were scheduled to hold private discussions during a working lunch.
The visit is expected to focus on a range of bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, energy projects, regional integration, and broader strategic ties between Moscow and Astana.
Upon arrival in the Kazakh capital, Putin was personally welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, underscoring the importance both countries attach to the visit.
According to reports, the meeting marks the 39th encounter between the current leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan, reflecting the frequency of their diplomatic engagement and the close relationship between the two neighboring states.
The trip is considered unusual because it is Putin’s second state visit to Kazakhstan during the same presidential term, despite diplomatic protocol generally limiting such visits to one per term.
Following the airport reception, the two leaders were expected to travel to the Kazakh president’s official residence, known as Kedrovy Dom, or Cedar House, where they were scheduled to hold private discussions during a working lunch.
The visit is expected to focus on a range of bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, energy projects, regional integration, and broader strategic ties between Moscow and Astana.
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