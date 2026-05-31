Russian Strikes On Ukraine Can Only Be Stopped Through Joint Sanctions Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the statement on Telegram.

“Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Dnipro are ongoing. A drone attack has set a warehouse building at a Nova Post terminal and vehicles on fire. Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the site, continuously extinguishing the fire. About 70 first responders and 40 police officers have been deployed, along with nearly 30 pieces of equipment. Everyone is doing their utmost. Fortunately, there are no casualties,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that all such enemy attacks must be stopped and that this requires only sufficient support for Ukraine's defense and continued pressure on Russia.

“Our long-range sanctions, partners' sanctions, and all forms of political and economic pressure on Russia must work so that real security can be achieved. Only pressure will bring about peace,” the President emphasized.

Ten injured in Russian shelling acrosspetrovsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone strike destroyed a Nova Post branch in Dnipro. The building was completely burned out.

The attack by Russian forces on May 31 also caused a fire at a warehouse belonging to a logistics company in Dnipro.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine