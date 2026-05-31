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China's Foreign Minister Lands in Canada for Three-Day Visit
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi touched down in Canada on Thursday, kicking off a three-day official visit that marks the first trip of its kind by a Chinese foreign minister in ten years.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand welcomed the milestone ahead of the visit, writing on X: "… I look forward to welcoming my Chinese counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, for the first visit to Canada by a Chinese Foreign Minister in a decade."
The visit builds on growing diplomatic momentum between the two nations. In January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a four-day trip to China — the first by any Canadian prime minister since 2017 — signaling a deliberate push to reset bilateral ties.
During the Ottawa meetings, Wang and Anand are expected to focus on advancing the updated Canada-China Strategic Partnership, according to a statement issued by the Canadian government ahead of the visit.
The diplomatic outreach comes as the two countries' economic relationship reaches considerable scale. Bilateral trade between Canada and China hit $125.1 billion in 2025 — underscoring just how much is at stake as both sides work to put relations on more stable footing.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand welcomed the milestone ahead of the visit, writing on X: "… I look forward to welcoming my Chinese counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, for the first visit to Canada by a Chinese Foreign Minister in a decade."
The visit builds on growing diplomatic momentum between the two nations. In January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a four-day trip to China — the first by any Canadian prime minister since 2017 — signaling a deliberate push to reset bilateral ties.
During the Ottawa meetings, Wang and Anand are expected to focus on advancing the updated Canada-China Strategic Partnership, according to a statement issued by the Canadian government ahead of the visit.
The diplomatic outreach comes as the two countries' economic relationship reaches considerable scale. Bilateral trade between Canada and China hit $125.1 billion in 2025 — underscoring just how much is at stake as both sides work to put relations on more stable footing.
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