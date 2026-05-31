SIR Enumeration Phase Begins In Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim And Manipur, Says EC
The poll body had initiated the third phase of the SIR exercise across 16 states and three Union Territories on May 14 in a staggered manner. As part of the enumeration process, which began on Saturday, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out door-to-door visits to distribute, collect and verify enumeration forms.
Voters can submit their completed forms either through the BLOs or via the online submission facility.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
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