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Thousands March in Tbilisi Demanding EU Integration, New Elections
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Georgia's capital Tbilisi late Tuesday in a sweeping anti-government rally, demanding closer ties with the European Union and a fresh parliamentary vote, as opposition frustration with the ruling government reached a boiling point.
The protest, organized by the Opposition Alliance — a coalition of several pro-EU parties — kicked off outside Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University before a sea of demonstrators marched toward the national parliament building. Crowds carried Georgian, EU, US, and Ukrainian flags, chanting anti-government slogans along central Tbilisi's Petre Melikishvili and Shota Rustaveli avenues.
Protesters leveled sharp accusations at the government, charging that it had sabotaged Georgia's European integration ambitions through what they described as ineffective and deliberately obstructive policies toward the country's EU accession process.
Many in the crowd also voiced demands for the release of individuals arrested during earlier demonstrations that erupted on Nov. 28, 2024 — when the government announced it would freeze EU accession negotiations for four years, sparking a wave of public unrest that has continued to simmer.
Addressing supporters gathered outside parliament, opposition leader Nika Gvaramia made the alliance's objectives clear, setting his sights firmly on forcing a new electoral mandate.
"We are launching a campaign across Georgia. Georgia deserves better," he told the crowd.
The demonstration concluded peacefully.
The protest, organized by the Opposition Alliance — a coalition of several pro-EU parties — kicked off outside Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University before a sea of demonstrators marched toward the national parliament building. Crowds carried Georgian, EU, US, and Ukrainian flags, chanting anti-government slogans along central Tbilisi's Petre Melikishvili and Shota Rustaveli avenues.
Protesters leveled sharp accusations at the government, charging that it had sabotaged Georgia's European integration ambitions through what they described as ineffective and deliberately obstructive policies toward the country's EU accession process.
Many in the crowd also voiced demands for the release of individuals arrested during earlier demonstrations that erupted on Nov. 28, 2024 — when the government announced it would freeze EU accession negotiations for four years, sparking a wave of public unrest that has continued to simmer.
Addressing supporters gathered outside parliament, opposition leader Nika Gvaramia made the alliance's objectives clear, setting his sights firmly on forcing a new electoral mandate.
"We are launching a campaign across Georgia. Georgia deserves better," he told the crowd.
The demonstration concluded peacefully.
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