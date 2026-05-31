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U.S. Hegseth Heads to Singapore for Asia's Top Defense Summit
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will depart Wednesday for Singapore to attend the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, the Pentagon announced Tuesday, marking his fourth visit to the Indo-Pacific region since assuming office.
During the trip, Hegseth is scheduled to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing, alongside a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements with regional allies and security partners.
"He will also deliver plenary remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue focused on the (Defense) Department's forward-looking, common-sense approach to safeguarding U.S. vital national interests in the Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon statement said.
Organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Shangri-La Dialogue is widely regarded as Asia's premier defense and security forum. This year's conference, running from May 29–31 in Singapore, will convene government ministers, senior military officials, business leaders, and security experts drawn from across the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
The forum serves as the region's most high-profile platform for debate and diplomacy on pressing security challenges — a stage Hegseth is expected to use to project Washington's strategic priorities across the Indo-Pacific at a time of heightened regional tensions.
During the trip, Hegseth is scheduled to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing, alongside a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements with regional allies and security partners.
"He will also deliver plenary remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue focused on the (Defense) Department's forward-looking, common-sense approach to safeguarding U.S. vital national interests in the Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon statement said.
Organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Shangri-La Dialogue is widely regarded as Asia's premier defense and security forum. This year's conference, running from May 29–31 in Singapore, will convene government ministers, senior military officials, business leaders, and security experts drawn from across the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
The forum serves as the region's most high-profile platform for debate and diplomacy on pressing security challenges — a stage Hegseth is expected to use to project Washington's strategic priorities across the Indo-Pacific at a time of heightened regional tensions.
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