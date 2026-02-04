403
Five Countries Show Interest in Buying Pakistan’s JF-17 Fighter Jets
(MENAFN) Five nations are reportedly considering acquiring Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jets, according to a news outlet on Tuesday.
Last month, Iraq, Bangladesh, and Indonesia showed interest in procuring the aircraft, while Saudi Arabia and Libya are also evaluating potential purchases, according to Pakistan’s Armed Forces.
To date, the JF-17 has only been exported to Azerbaijan, Nigeria, and Myanmar, with Myanmar being the first buyer. Pakistan manufactures roughly 58% of the aircraft, including the airframe, while China supplies avionics, accounting for the remaining 42%. The engines are produced by Russia’s Klimov company.
The renewed international interest follows last May’s conflict between Pakistan and India, during which Islamabad reported shooting down several Indian jets over four days. India confirmed losing aircraft but did not provide specific numbers, and also claimed to have destroyed Pakistani jets, a claim Islamabad denies.
The JF-17 Thunder is a lightweight, all-weather fighter jointly produced by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex near Islamabad and China’s AVIC Chengdu facility. The program began under a 1999 agreement. Pakistan currently manufactures 16–18 JF-17s annually, with each aircraft priced between $40 million and $50 million.
