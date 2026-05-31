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N. Korea Spurns U.S., South Korea Talks
(MENAFN) North Korea shows no appetite for engagement with either Washington or Seoul, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned following a recent visit to Pyongyang — painting a picture of a regime doubling down on self-reliance and military deterrence rather than diplomacy.
Speaking to a news channel, Balakrishnan delivered an equally pointed assessment of Pyongyang's position on inter-Korean ties, saying the North now categorically rules out any prospect of reunification with the South — a significant hardening from years past.
While acknowledging the shift could partly reflect domestic political calculations, the minister said North Korea's overall posture had stiffened considerably in recent years, leaving little room for diplomatic optimism.
Yet Balakrishnan also offered a strikingly different portrait of life on the ground. Despite enduring years of international sanctions and the economic battering of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pyongyang showed unmistakable signs of urban progress since his last visit eight years ago.
Describing the North Korean capital as "a clean, modern, well-organized, well-planned city," he pointed to new housing estates and development projects as evidence of continued economic momentum. "People are busy getting on with their lives," he said, adding that Pyongyang resembled "any modern city throughout Southeast Asia, or even Northeast Asia."
The remarks come against a backdrop of prolonged diplomatic paralysis. Singapore made history in 2018 by hosting the first-ever summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a landmark encounter that was followed by subsequent meetings in Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in 2019, centered on dismantling North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Those talks, however, collapsed without a deal and have remained effectively frozen ever since — and notably, Trump has yet to meet Kim during his second term in office.
Speaking to a news channel, Balakrishnan delivered an equally pointed assessment of Pyongyang's position on inter-Korean ties, saying the North now categorically rules out any prospect of reunification with the South — a significant hardening from years past.
While acknowledging the shift could partly reflect domestic political calculations, the minister said North Korea's overall posture had stiffened considerably in recent years, leaving little room for diplomatic optimism.
Yet Balakrishnan also offered a strikingly different portrait of life on the ground. Despite enduring years of international sanctions and the economic battering of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pyongyang showed unmistakable signs of urban progress since his last visit eight years ago.
Describing the North Korean capital as "a clean, modern, well-organized, well-planned city," he pointed to new housing estates and development projects as evidence of continued economic momentum. "People are busy getting on with their lives," he said, adding that Pyongyang resembled "any modern city throughout Southeast Asia, or even Northeast Asia."
The remarks come against a backdrop of prolonged diplomatic paralysis. Singapore made history in 2018 by hosting the first-ever summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a landmark encounter that was followed by subsequent meetings in Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in 2019, centered on dismantling North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Those talks, however, collapsed without a deal and have remained effectively frozen ever since — and notably, Trump has yet to meet Kim during his second term in office.
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