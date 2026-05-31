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Bus Driver Faces Manslaughter Charges After Fatal Virginia Interstate Crash
(MENAFN) According to reports, the driver of a tour bus involved in a deadly highway collision in the U.S. state of Virginia has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a crash that claimed at least five lives and left dozens of people injured.
Authorities said driver Jing S. Dong, who was also hurt in the incident, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, with additional charges expected as the investigation continues.
Investigators said the crash occurred Friday morning when the bus allegedly failed to reduce speed amid traffic on Interstate 95. The bus struck a Chevrolet Suburban, triggering a series of collisions involving multiple vehicles, including one that caught fire.
Prosecutors stated that available evidence indicates Dong may have been operating the vehicle in a “criminally negligent manner.” Officials added that preliminary findings suggest the bus was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it entered a work zone where traffic had slowed.
According to reports, the impact led to a chain-reaction collision involving at least eight vehicles.
Authorities said Dong was taken into custody on Saturday while receiving treatment at a hospital, where felony warrants were served. The investigation remains ongoing, and prosecutors noted that further charges could be filed as additional evidence is reviewed.
Each involuntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, according to reports.
Authorities said driver Jing S. Dong, who was also hurt in the incident, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, with additional charges expected as the investigation continues.
Investigators said the crash occurred Friday morning when the bus allegedly failed to reduce speed amid traffic on Interstate 95. The bus struck a Chevrolet Suburban, triggering a series of collisions involving multiple vehicles, including one that caught fire.
Prosecutors stated that available evidence indicates Dong may have been operating the vehicle in a “criminally negligent manner.” Officials added that preliminary findings suggest the bus was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it entered a work zone where traffic had slowed.
According to reports, the impact led to a chain-reaction collision involving at least eight vehicles.
Authorities said Dong was taken into custody on Saturday while receiving treatment at a hospital, where felony warrants were served. The investigation remains ongoing, and prosecutors noted that further charges could be filed as additional evidence is reviewed.
Each involuntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, according to reports.
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