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Kanye West Draws Massive Crowd in Istanbul Stadium Debut

Kanye West Draws Massive Crowd in Istanbul Stadium Debut


2026-05-31 05:30:41
(MENAFN) Kanye West made his first-ever performance in Istanbul on Saturday, attracting an estimated 118,000 fans to Atatürk Olympic Stadium in what became one of the largest music events of the year, according to reports.

The concert, organized in cooperation with NTRteam, brought attendees not only from Türkiye but also from countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland, and several across the Middle East.

The venue reached full capacity hours before the show began, as audiences gathered for the Grammy-winning artist’s long-awaited debut in Türkiye.

West opened the nearly two-hour set with “Father” and concluded with “Stronger,” delivering a wide selection of tracks spanning his career.

Performing on a large spherical stage, he included some of his most well-known songs such as “King,” “Runaway,” “Power,” “Flashing Lights,” “Heartless,” “Black Skinhead,” “All The Love,” and “Homecoming.”

Throughout the performance, fans sang along and filled the stadium with chants and applause as the show unfolded.

A standout feature of the event was its elaborate stage design, inspired by his previous performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. A massive dome structure at the center of the venue was transformed into a glowing globe using advanced projection technology.

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