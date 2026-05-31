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Israel Conducts ‘Precise Strike’ in Beirut Amid Continued Lebanon Escalation
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Israeli army announced that it carried out what it described as a “precise strike” in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Thursday.
The Israel Defense Forces said in a brief statement that it had conducted the operation in Beirut, adding that further details would be released later. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee also confirmed on social media platform X that the army had “precisely attacked” the Beirut area.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency later reported that the strike hit an apartment inside a residential building in the Choueifat area, located in Beirut’s southern suburbs. At the time of reporting, no official confirmation had been given regarding casualties or the intended target.
According to reports, this marks the second Israeli strike on Beirut since a ceasefire agreement came into effect on April 17.
The strike occurred shortly after additional attacks in southern Lebanon, which Lebanese official sources said killed at least 15 people, including children, amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire framework.
The incident adds to rising tensions as both sides continue to exchange fire despite the internationally mediated truce, with sporadic escalations reported across multiple areas in Lebanon.
The Israel Defense Forces said in a brief statement that it had conducted the operation in Beirut, adding that further details would be released later. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee also confirmed on social media platform X that the army had “precisely attacked” the Beirut area.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency later reported that the strike hit an apartment inside a residential building in the Choueifat area, located in Beirut’s southern suburbs. At the time of reporting, no official confirmation had been given regarding casualties or the intended target.
According to reports, this marks the second Israeli strike on Beirut since a ceasefire agreement came into effect on April 17.
The strike occurred shortly after additional attacks in southern Lebanon, which Lebanese official sources said killed at least 15 people, including children, amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire framework.
The incident adds to rising tensions as both sides continue to exchange fire despite the internationally mediated truce, with sporadic escalations reported across multiple areas in Lebanon.
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