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Claims of Abuse Emerge from S. Korean Gaza Flotilla Detainees
(MENAFN) Three South Korean activists detained during a humanitarian mission toward Gaza have alleged that they were subjected to physical violence and sexual abuse while in Israeli detention, according to reports and statements delivered after their return home.
The individuals—Kim Ah-hyun, Kim Dong-hyeon, and Korean American participant Jonathan Victor Lee—spoke at a briefing in Seoul shortly after being released last week. They were part of a larger group of international activists traveling on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted in international waters.
According to reports, the activists described a pattern of mistreatment during their detention. One of them stated:
“The men were tortured with tasers, while the women were sexually harassed and sexually assaulted,” Kim Ah-hyun said.
She further described an atmosphere of intimidation and violence, adding:
"We could hear the sounds of the soldiers mocking and giving orders, and the sounds of the travelers being beaten. The screams were so long; it was suffocating,"
She also claimed that one detainee was shot in the thigh and left without medical attention, while the holding area reportedly contained injured individuals suffering from untreated fractures.
Kim Dong-hyeon also recounted harsh conditions, stating that he overheard ongoing abuse and “persistent sexual abuse,” as described in reports. He added that he and others were allegedly beaten repeatedly over short intervals and restrained tightly, leading to bleeding injuries.
Similarly, Jonathan Victor Lee described being forced to witness violence against other detainees. He also reported severe injuries caused by shock devices and crowd-control weapons, including a broken rib sustained during the incident.
Lee stated he suffered a broken rib after being beaten and receiving electric shocks from soldiers.
Separately, Kim Ah-hyun has previously been detained during a prior attempt to challenge the blockade on Gaza in October, after which her passport was reportedly revoked by South Korean authorities.
The individuals—Kim Ah-hyun, Kim Dong-hyeon, and Korean American participant Jonathan Victor Lee—spoke at a briefing in Seoul shortly after being released last week. They were part of a larger group of international activists traveling on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted in international waters.
According to reports, the activists described a pattern of mistreatment during their detention. One of them stated:
“The men were tortured with tasers, while the women were sexually harassed and sexually assaulted,” Kim Ah-hyun said.
She further described an atmosphere of intimidation and violence, adding:
"We could hear the sounds of the soldiers mocking and giving orders, and the sounds of the travelers being beaten. The screams were so long; it was suffocating,"
She also claimed that one detainee was shot in the thigh and left without medical attention, while the holding area reportedly contained injured individuals suffering from untreated fractures.
Kim Dong-hyeon also recounted harsh conditions, stating that he overheard ongoing abuse and “persistent sexual abuse,” as described in reports. He added that he and others were allegedly beaten repeatedly over short intervals and restrained tightly, leading to bleeding injuries.
Similarly, Jonathan Victor Lee described being forced to witness violence against other detainees. He also reported severe injuries caused by shock devices and crowd-control weapons, including a broken rib sustained during the incident.
Lee stated he suffered a broken rib after being beaten and receiving electric shocks from soldiers.
Separately, Kim Ah-hyun has previously been detained during a prior attempt to challenge the blockade on Gaza in October, after which her passport was reportedly revoked by South Korean authorities.
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