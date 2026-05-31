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Deadly Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) At least 14 people were killed on Friday as Israeli airstrikes struck multiple locations across southern Lebanon, according to reports, despite the US-mediated ceasefire that has remained in place since April 17.
According to available information, the deadliest attack occurred in the Al-Harthiyeh area on the outskirts of Adloun in the Sidon district, where an Israeli strike killed eight Syrian nationals.
Elsewhere, four people lost their lives after a building in the town of Abbasiyeh, near the southern city of Tyre, was targeted. Another fatality was reported in a separate airstrike on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr.
Israeli warplanes also struck a house in the town of Harayib, leaving several people injured.
Additional air raids were reported in the towns of Gandouriyeh, Frun, Harayib, and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.
A separate drone strike near Tyre targeted the town of Majdal Zoun and resulted in injuries, according to reports.
In Nabatieh province, airstrikes hit a building in the town of Habboush, causing extensive damage and destroying the structure.
Reports also indicated that a low-flying Israeli drone was observed over Beirut throughout the day.
Another drone attack targeted a motorcycle traveling along the Tyre–Abbasiyeh road, injuring several people.
Earlier on Friday, a Lebanese police officer was killed in a drone strike on the town of Aba in Nabatieh province.
The attacks occurred despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended for an additional 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect negotiations mediated by the United States.
According to available information, the deadliest attack occurred in the Al-Harthiyeh area on the outskirts of Adloun in the Sidon district, where an Israeli strike killed eight Syrian nationals.
Elsewhere, four people lost their lives after a building in the town of Abbasiyeh, near the southern city of Tyre, was targeted. Another fatality was reported in a separate airstrike on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr.
Israeli warplanes also struck a house in the town of Harayib, leaving several people injured.
Additional air raids were reported in the towns of Gandouriyeh, Frun, Harayib, and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.
A separate drone strike near Tyre targeted the town of Majdal Zoun and resulted in injuries, according to reports.
In Nabatieh province, airstrikes hit a building in the town of Habboush, causing extensive damage and destroying the structure.
Reports also indicated that a low-flying Israeli drone was observed over Beirut throughout the day.
Another drone attack targeted a motorcycle traveling along the Tyre–Abbasiyeh road, injuring several people.
Earlier on Friday, a Lebanese police officer was killed in a drone strike on the town of Aba in Nabatieh province.
The attacks occurred despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 17 and was later extended for an additional 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect negotiations mediated by the United States.
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