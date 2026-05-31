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Syria Links Former Regime Figure to Death of Dr. Al-Abbasi’s Children
(MENAFN) According to reports, Syria’s Interior Ministry has announced new findings connecting Amjad Youssef, previously accused of involvement in the Tadamon neighborhood killings in Damascus, to the deaths of the six children of Dr. Rania Al-Abbasi.
The ministry stated that ongoing investigations into the disappearance of the children led to the discovery of testimony and evidence obtained from detainee interrogations. Based on this material, authorities say the children were killed by groups and militias associated with the former Syrian government.
Officials also indicated that the National Commission for Missing Persons provided supporting videos and additional information, which reportedly helped strengthen the case being examined by investigators.
The Interior Ministry said preliminary findings point to the involvement of Youssef in the crime, while stressing that investigations are still underway to identify all individuals responsible and to complete evidence collection before pursuing legal action.
Youssef, who was arrested in April, has been widely known in Syria due to earlier accusations tied to the Tadamon massacre in Damascus. His arrest was met with public reactions calling for accountability and punishment.
Dr. Rania Al-Abbasi, a Syrian dentist and former chess champion, disappeared in 2013 along with her husband and six children after being detained by military intelligence. Since then, their fate had remained unclear, with no confirmed information about their whereabouts.
Human rights reports suggest the family was detained after allegedly assisting displaced civilians who had fled conflict zones toward Damascus.
In a separate development, the National Commission for Missing Persons stated that it has now documented the deaths of the six children while they were held in detention facilities under the former regime. The commission said it reached what it described as highly reliable conclusions confirming their deaths following their 2013 arrest.
The ministry stated that ongoing investigations into the disappearance of the children led to the discovery of testimony and evidence obtained from detainee interrogations. Based on this material, authorities say the children were killed by groups and militias associated with the former Syrian government.
Officials also indicated that the National Commission for Missing Persons provided supporting videos and additional information, which reportedly helped strengthen the case being examined by investigators.
The Interior Ministry said preliminary findings point to the involvement of Youssef in the crime, while stressing that investigations are still underway to identify all individuals responsible and to complete evidence collection before pursuing legal action.
Youssef, who was arrested in April, has been widely known in Syria due to earlier accusations tied to the Tadamon massacre in Damascus. His arrest was met with public reactions calling for accountability and punishment.
Dr. Rania Al-Abbasi, a Syrian dentist and former chess champion, disappeared in 2013 along with her husband and six children after being detained by military intelligence. Since then, their fate had remained unclear, with no confirmed information about their whereabouts.
Human rights reports suggest the family was detained after allegedly assisting displaced civilians who had fled conflict zones toward Damascus.
In a separate development, the National Commission for Missing Persons stated that it has now documented the deaths of the six children while they were held in detention facilities under the former regime. The commission said it reached what it described as highly reliable conclusions confirming their deaths following their 2013 arrest.
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