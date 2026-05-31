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Civil Defense Puts Out Irbid Chalet Fire, Eight Injured

Civil Defense Puts Out Irbid Chalet Fire, Eight Injured


2026-05-31 05:16:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra)- Firefighting and rescue teams from the West Irbid Civil Defense Directorate on Sunday extinguished a fire that broke out inside a two-story chalet in the North Shuna area, according to the Public Security Directorate media spokesperson.

The incident resulted in three people sustaining various burns, wounds, and bruises, while five others suffered from shock.

Firefighters contained and extinguished the blaze, while rescue teams administered first aid to the injured before evacuating them to the Muath bin Jabal Government Hospital for medical treatment.

The spokesperson added that the fire was caused by a flashover of unknown origin, which led to the collapse of parts of the building's walls.

//Petra// AA

MENAFN31052026000117011021ID1111188682



Jordan News Agency

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