Gurjar Community Should Not Be Treated As Vote Bank: Vijay Bainsla

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 30 (IANS) Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla on Saturday issued a strong message to political leaders, asserting that the Gurjar community should not be treated merely as a vote bank or taken lightly.

A video also went viral, showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jitendra Gothwal allegedly being manhandled after the installation of statues at Kushali Darra. The footage surfaced on social media, showing Gothwal surrounded by a crowd before being escorted to safety by his Personal Security Officer (PSO).

Speaking during the programme held after the installation of statues at the site, Bainsla said the community had faced exploitation for years and warned politicians against ignoring Gurjar sentiments.

Addressing community members, Bainsla remarked that the Gurjar community was not a commodity meant only for votes and warned that if not respected, they knew how to respond. He added that exploitation over the past two-and-a-half to three years should end now.

Issuing a broader political message, Bainsla said politicians across Rajasthan should not take the Gurjar community lightly. He recalled that Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla had educated the society and taught people to think critically, adding that they understood how to protect their interests.

Referring to political trust and leadership, he said everyone deserved an opportunity, but there must be limits, likening it to a kite that should be given only enough slack to fly, beyond which the string must be cut.

Bainsla also referred to Friday's tense incident involving Khandar MLA Jitendra Gothwal. He claimed Gothwal had been asked not to attend the gathering but arrived nevertheless, leading to anger among sections of the community. He said public anger had built up over the past two-and-a-half years.

Following the statue installation at Kushali Darra, a video of MLA Gothwal also surfaced on social media. In the footage, Gothwal appears surrounded by a crowd before being escorted out by his PSO.

Responding to the developments, MLA Jitendra Gothwal said he had attended the programme solely to pay tribute and maintained that he remains committed to serving the Gurjar community. He stated that he had always been ready, remained ready, and would continue to be ready to serve the Gurjar community.

He added that despite the rain, he reached the memorial gathering to pay his respects. During the event, some youths started raising slogans. BJP workers and his supporters responded, and sensing that the atmosphere was becoming tense, he chose to leave.

Emphasising democratic values, Gothwal said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to protest.