Myanmar President In Delhi To Further Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on Saturday arrived in Delhi for his further engagements from Bodh Gaya. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, announced that Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh received him at the airport.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in New Delhi from Bodh Gaya. He was received by Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral partnership." A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in New Delhi from Bodh Gaya. He was received by Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral partnership. twitter/YAVXNC5FZc - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2026

Visit to Bodh Gaya

Earlier in the day, Hlaing offered prayers in the Mahabodhi temple. Jaiswal said that Hlaing's visit underlines the Buddhist heritage between both nations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar visited Bodh Gaya today and offered prayers at the sacred Mahabodhi temple. The visit reflected the deep spiritual and civilizational ties between India and Myanmar, rooted in a shared Buddhist heritage that continues to connect our peoples across generations." President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar visited Bodh Gaya today and offered prayers at the sacred Mahabodhi temple. The visit reflected the deep spiritual and civilizational ties between India and Myanmar, rooted in a shared Buddhist heritage that continues to connect our... twitter/08Y7yJt61M - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2026

Hlaing on Saturday arrived in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, as MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visit and highlighted India's civilisational and spiritual ties with Myanmar.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted a warm reception for the Myanmar President on his arrival in the Buddhist heartland, where he was received by the Governor of Bihar, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.). Strengthening civilisational links with our neighbour! A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Bodh Gaya. He was received by Hon'ble Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) @GovernorBihar at the airport. The visit reflects the strong... twitter/jXFPfiF1mz - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2026

The post said, "A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Bodh Gaya. He was received by Hon'ble Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) @GovernorBihar at the airport." The post said that the visit "reflects the strong spiritual, historical and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries and the depth of our ongoing cooperation."

Soon after arrival, President Min Aung Hlaing visited the sacred Mahabodhi Temple, a key Buddhist pilgrimage site and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Scope of Bilateral Visit

The visit of the Myanmar President, spanning from May 30 to June 2, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India in his current capacity as President. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, Jaiswal outlined the wide-ranging scope of the upcoming bilateral discussions. (ANI)

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