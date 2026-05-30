Outgoing Navy Chief Briefs PM Modi On IOR Security Before Retirement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the security situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the operational readiness of the Indian Navy and emerging maritime challenges by outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi ahead of his retirement. Admiral Tripathi called on the Prime Minister on Friday, days before he is due to retire from service on May 31 after a distinguished naval career.

According to the Indian Navy, the outgoing Navy Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the overall security environment in the IOR and the impact of evolving challenges and rapid technological developments in the maritime domain. Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on 29 May 26. Prior to handing over Command of the #IndianNavy on 31 May 26, #CNS briefed the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the operational readiness of the #IndianNavy and the overall security... twitter/8RTLe2crVU - SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 30, 2026 In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, called on Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on 29 May 26. Prior to handing over Command of the Indian Navy on 31 May 26, CNS briefed the Prime Minister on the operational readiness of the Indian Navy and the overall security situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including the impact of emerging challenges and galloping technology in the maritime domain. The Indian Navy, as a combatready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready aatmanirbhar force, remains committed to safeguarding our national maritime interests - anytime, anywhere, anyhow."

New Navy Chief Appointed

Earlier this month, the Government appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. Vice Admiral Swaminathan assumed charge as the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on July 31, 2025.

About Vice Admiral Swaminathan

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, he is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Shrivenham, United Kingdom, the College of Naval Warfare in Karanja and the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, Vice Admiral Swaminathan is set to take over command of the Indian Navy following Admiral Tripathi's retirement. (ANI)

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