Havila Shipping ASA: Ruling In Favor Of The Company In The Arrest Case In Borgarting Court Of Appeal
Borgarting Court of Appeal issued its ruling on Friday 29 May. The Banks petition for arrest has been dismissed by the court.
Contacts
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
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