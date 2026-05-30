Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil Commences Indefinite Hunger Strike In Maha Village

MENAFN - IANS) Antarwali Sarati (Maharashtra), May 30 (IANS) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday commenced an indefinite hunger strike to press for the community's reservation demands. This decision follows a failed attempt by a Maharashtra government delegation, comprising Cabinet Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and MLC Prasad Lad, to pacify him during a meeting on Friday.

The high-stakes discussion on Friday lasted for nearly one-and-a-half hours, during which Minister Vikhe Patil attempted to reach a compromise.

However, Jarange Patil firmly questioned the minister regarding the Hyderabad Gazette and the issuance of Kunbi certificates.

With the talks ending in a deadlock, Jarange Patil remained steadfast on his demands, declaring that he would no longer grant additional time to the Maharashtra government. Consequently, he began his fast today at 10:00 A.M. at Antarwali Sarati.

Jarange Patil has outlined a 10-point demand list for the Maharashtra government. He has called upon the government to issue Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas in the Marathwada region immediately, with a deadline set before May 29; issue Government Resolutions for the princely states of Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh, Pune, and Miraj on the lines of the 1994 framework; unconditionally withdraw all police cases registered across Maharashtra against Maratha protestors; issue a GR ensuring government jobs in state power distribution company Mahavitran and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for the family members of those who sacrificed their lives during the agitation.

The list also included the demand for immediately resuming all welfare schemes under the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARATHI) and disbursing all pending refunds and financial allocations from the state development corporations immediately.

He has also demanded to provide immediate caste validity certificates to those who have already been issued Kunbi certificates, dissolve the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha Reservation, claiming it is ineffective and its chairman lacks functional authority, establish a dedicated and independent ministry for the Kunbi and Maratha communities and give extension to the Justice Shinde Committee to facilitate further verification of historical records.

As Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike entered its first day amid scorching summer heat in Antarwali Sarati, the protest has garnered widespread support across Maharashtra.

In Kolhapur, members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj staged a demonstration at the feet of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj to express solidarity. The community leaders there demanded that the Kolhapur Gazette be taken into consideration for the reservation process, just like the Satara Gazette.

Meanwhile, top-level political efforts have intensified. Following their failed talks yesterday, Minister Patil and MLA Lad reportedly held a crucial discussion with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Following this briefing, Minister Patil has left Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to meet Jarange Patil again. This time, he is expected to carry an official letter of assurance from the government.

While there are indications that the government might offer a written draft accepting some of his demands today, Jarange Patil has made his stance clear.

Speaking at the commencement of his fast, he emphasised that a mere draft would not suffice.

"We will accept the draft, but the government must issue direct orders to bureaucratic officials. The main issue is that official drafts often fail to reach ground-level administrative officers. Our primary demand is that 58 lakh people must be given Kunbi certificates along with caste validity.

"The government must issue an executive order stating that any official failing to provide these certificates will face suspension. If the Chief Minister issues such an order, ordinary citizens can present it to get their work done. I am not worried about my own life; the welfare of the Maratha community is paramount," said Jarange Patil.

With temperatures soaring and Jarange Patil refusing to back down, all eyes are now on the impending second meeting between the government delegation and the activist.