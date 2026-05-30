Death Toll Rises To Six In MP Tractor-Trolley Accident CM Announces Compensation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Anuppur, May 30 (IANS) The death toll in the tractor-trolley accident in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district rose to six, while 22 others remained injured, police said on Saturday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

The accident occurred in Bijora village under the Karanpathar police station limits in the border area between Anuppur and Umaria districts when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned while returning from a religious gathering.

According to police, four people died on the spot on Friday, while two more critically injured persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment on Saturday.

According to police, nearly 40 villagers from Ginjri village in Anuppur district had travelled to the Tiwni forest area on Friday with their families to participate in religious rituals and worship.

While returning in the evening, the tractor-trolley reportedly went out of control near a culvert and overturned, causing passengers to fall nearly 10 feet from the road to the ground below.

The injured were initially rushed to Pali Hospital through the 108 ambulance service.

Those with serious injuries were later referred to Shahdol Medical College and the district hospital for advanced treatment.

The sudden arrival of a large number of injured people triggered panic and chaos at the hospital premises, where anxious family members and villagers gathered soon after news of the accident spread.

Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding and possible driver negligence may have led to the mishap, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

“The news regarding the untimely demise and injuries caused by the overturning of a tractor-trolley carrying devotees in Bijoura village of Pushprajgarh region is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He also announced a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

“Instructions have been issued to the Medical College administration to ensure the highest-quality treatment for all injured individuals. The families of those who lost their lives in this accident will receive Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's discretionary relief fund and an additional Rs 4 lakh each under the Sambal Yojana,” he stated.

Anuppur Collector Harshal Pancholi said he visited Shahdol Medical College and met the injured patients to enquire about their condition.

Police said further investigation into the accident was underway.