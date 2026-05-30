Jennifer Lopez Wishes She Had 'Done It Sooner' After Ben Affleck Split

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her life after her split from Ben Affleck, revealing that she wishes she had embraced being single much earlier, according to People.

'I shoulda done it sooner!'

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez candidly discussed her relationship status and reflected on the personal growth she has experienced since her divorce from Affleck. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked whether she was currently single, Lopez responded enthusiastically, "Yes! I shoulda done it sooner!" according to People.

The 56-year-old star went on to admit that she had spent years approaching relationships the wrong way. "I've been doing it all wrong. I've been doing it all wrong, trust me," she said, according to People.

Kimmel jokingly suggested that Lopez could become the next star of The Bachelorette, but the singer quickly dismissed the idea. "Are you crazy?" Lopez replied, before explaining that she was not interested in doing anything that could disrupt the peace she currently feels. "I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now," she said, adding that being single is "fantastic".

Lopez further clarified that appearing on a reality dating show was not something she would ever consider. "I could never. I'm good. I'm good right now where I'm at," she said. However, the actress did not completely rule out finding love again in the future. When Kimmel asked whether it was difficult for her to meet men, Lopez responded, "I'll meet somebody somewhere one day if they're good enough," according to People.

Rekindled romance and split

Lopez filed for divorce from actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck in August 2024, more than two years after the couple tied the knot in July 2022. The pair had famously rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after ending their first engagement in 2004. The couple's reunion captivated fans, with Lopez and Affleck making their relationship Instagram official in July 2021 and later appearing together at the Venice Film Festival that year. Before reconciling with Affleck, Lopez had ended her engagement to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Taking time off to heal

Earlier this year, Lopez also reflected on the emotional impact of her divorce during an interview with Good Morning America's Nightline. She revealed that she deliberately stepped away from work to focus on herself and process the end of her marriage. "I had to stop everything, and I took a year off. I cancelled tours," Lopez said, referring to the cancellation of her This Is Me... Live tour in May 2024. "I just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything--just sit," she added, according to People.

The singer said the difficult period forced her to confront deeper questions about herself. "I was just at a point where I was like, 'What is going on with you?' Because I couldn't blame anybody else... so I really wanted to figure myself out," Lopez shared.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children--Violet, Seraphina and Samuel--with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to People. (ANI)

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