Gurugram's Air-Conditioned Auto Rickshaw Goes Viral, Sparks Buzz Online WATCH

Internet users were astounded when a Gurugram-based auto rickshaw equipped with a functional air conditioner went viral on social media. Many referred to it as the "future of public transport" amid India's sweltering summer. A blue autorickshaw with a working air conditioner was included in the now-viral Instagram clip posted by user @dipanshi___19. Online viewers were immediately drawn to the video, especially in light of the extreme summer heat that is being felt in many regions of the nation.

The text displayed on the reel read,“Gurgaon living in whole new world AC installed auto," highlighting the unusual yet impressive modification. Sharing the video, the user captioned the post,“When the hell....AUTO got an upgrade!!"

The car's green license plate, which identifies it as an electric vehicle, attracted even more attention. Many customers believed that the modified car may be a useful option for short-distance summertime travel because to the rising heat and growing demand for pleasant public transit.

The video demonstrated the transformation of a standard local commuter car into a much more pleasant mode of transportation. For a number of viewers, the video was more than simply a viral moment; it seemed to provide a preview of how reasonably priced urban mobility in India would develop in the future.

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A post shared by Dipanshi (@dipanshi___19)

How Did Netizens React?

As the reel gained traction online, social media users flooded the comments section with humorous reactions, admiration, and suggestions.

“Was he using indicator? holy moly i haven't seen a auto using one in decades " said one user. Another joked about the auto's appearance and wrote,“Need it in pink or in the Scooby doo mystery machine colour"

Some users also claimed the service may be linked to corporate employee transportation in Gurgaon.“It's Hyundai Auto. Hyundai gives pick and drop service to their employees who live in Gurgaon," a third user commented.

A fourth user expressed hope that the concept would spread nationwide, saying,“Need this all over india"