MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. Announces its Unaware of Any Material Changes

May 29, 2026 2:52 PM EDT | Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company") , At the request of CIRO, QSE wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.