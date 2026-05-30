8Th Pay Commission Team To Visit J&K, Govt Departments Asked To Present Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) A team of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is visiting J&K from May 31 to June 5, and the UT government departments have been asked to present their demands to it, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that according to a communication issued by the Finance Department (Codes Division), the CPC has scheduled an interaction and presentation session with the J&K government on June 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meeting Hall CR-3, SKICC, Srinagar.

The meeting will be led by J&K Chief Secretary and attended by senior officers from various departments.

Those invited include Additional Chief Secretaries of Jal Shakti, Power Development, Tourism, Agriculture, Finance, Public Works (R&B), and the Chief Minister's Secretariat. Principal Secretaries of the Home Department, Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat, and Election Department, along with the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Commissioner Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, and all Heads of Departments of the Finance Department, have also been directed to participate.

Officials said the visit is aimed at gathering inputs and representations from stakeholders regarding pay structures, service conditions, and other issues to be considered by the 8th Central Pay Commission during its review process.

The 8th CPC has been formally constituted by the Centre. While the new pay scales and allowances are scheduled to take effect retrospectively from January 2026, the commission is currently in the consultation and review phase.

Official government approval of the final pay hikes, fitment factor, and salary structure will only occur after the commission submits its recommendations.

The Union Cabinet approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th CPC, which is headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The commission is actively holding stakeholder consultations and reviewing feedback submitted by employee unions, defence personnel, and pensioners across various cities.

Once the final report is submitted and approved by the Union Cabinet, employees and pensioners can expect to receive their revised pay structures along with arrears dating back to January 1.