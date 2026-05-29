Turkmenistan's Lebap Region Sees Sharp Rise In LPG Production In 4M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Turkmenistan's Lebap region more than doubled over the first four months of this year, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

According to the report, LPG output in the region exceeded 30,000 tons, compared to about 9,500 tons in the same period last year.

The report described the growth rates as record-high for the sector.

At the same time, production of petroleum bitumen in the region increased by 4% year-on-year.

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