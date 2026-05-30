Karnataka: Dalit Leaders Protest, Demand Deputy CM Post For Muniyappa

Dalit Groups Demand DCM Post for Muniyappa

Leaders from the Dalit community staged a protest at the Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday, urging the Congress party to appoint former minister K H Muniyappa as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister (DCM).

Leaders of the Madara Mahasabha and various Dalit organizations held posters and urged the Congress leadership to grant the DCM post to Muniyappa.

The protesters had gathered to submit a memorandum to AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was arriving in the state. The demonstration at Terminal 1 of the airport drew significant attention for several hours.

The protesters expressed anger that the Madiga community has never been given key positions such as Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, or KPCC President, and insisted that the community should be represented with a DCM post this time. They warned that denying the DCM position could politically hurt the Congress party and said the community would teach the party a lesson if it was ignored.

The protests come even as top brass of the Congress including General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala arrived at the Shangri La Hotel in the city. The leaders are expected to hold a meeting prior to the Legislature party meet later this evening.

Muniyappa on CLP Meeting

Speaking to ANI on the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Muniyappa said, "Some are proposing, some are seconding. This is the procedure, and we cannot say anything beyond that. But the process will be completed by this evening."

Lingayat Community Lobbies for Ishwar Khandre

The pressure on the Congress leadership for top posts also came from the Lingayat community. Guru Basava Pattadevaru and his supporters demanded the Deputy CM Chair for senior leader Ishwar Khandre.

Guru Basava told ANI, "If Ishwar Khandre is not given the post of DCM, then the Lingayat community will teach the Congress party a lesson in the next assembly elections," the Swamiji added.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting is scheduled at the Vidhan Soudha later in the day. It is expected that DK Shivakumar will be chosen as the CM while at least two Deputy CMs are likely to be named. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)