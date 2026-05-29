MSME Ministry Hosts Second BRICS SME Working Group Meeting

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises convened the second SME Working Group Meeting this week under the BRICS Partnership on the New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) track, with discussions focused on improving technology access and innovation for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across BRICS economies.

The meeting was organised under India's BRICS Chairship 2026 and formed part of the ministry's broader agenda to strengthen MSME cooperation among BRICS member countries.

The Ministry of MSME is leading the SME Working Group under the BRICS PartNIR framework and plans to organise three SME Working Group meetings along with the inaugural BRICS MSME Forum during its chairship.

The discussions are centred on three priority areas - access to finance, technology access and sustainability-oriented growth for MSMEs.

According to the ministry, the second meeting focused on the themes“Harnessing Innovations and Technology Commercialization for MSMEs” and“Skilling and Development of Industry-Ready Manpower for MSME Tech Adoption.”

Representatives from BRICS member countries participated in the discussions, which included exchanges on policy approaches, technology adoption, innovation ecosystems and workforce development for MSMEs.

The meeting also served as a platform for sharing experiences and best practices related to digital inclusion, technology readiness and integration of MSMEs into regional and global value chains.

Officials said the deliberations highlighted the need for stronger collaboration among BRICS economies to improve access to technology, strengthen innovation capabilities and support skills development for MSMEs.

The ministry stated that the discussions contributed to policy exchange among countries facing similar developmental challenges and reinforced efforts to build resilient and globally competitive MSME sectors across BRICS economies.

(KNN Bureau)

