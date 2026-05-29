Messi To Captain Argentina At The World Cup: Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Lionel Messi will captain Argentina at the World Cup, national coach Lionel Scaloni announced Thursday as he unveiled his 26-man squad.

Messi, 38, heads the list, which notably omits Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono.

This will be Messi's sixth World Cup appearance and will see him lead Argentina's defence of the title they won in Qatar four years ago.