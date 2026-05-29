Assam Guv Leads Delegation With Buddha Relics To Mongolia

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been leading an Indian delegation carrying the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha's two principal disciples, Arhant Sariputra and Arhant Maudgalyayana, to Mongolia for a sacred exposition aimed at strengthening the centuries‐old spiritual and cultural ties between the two countries, officials said on Friday.

The exposition is being organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and is being regarded as a landmark spiritual and diplomatic initiative reflecting the shared Buddhist heritage of India and Mongolia.

The sacred relics, preserved at the Sanchi Vihar Chaitya in Madhya Pradesh, will be taken to Mongolia with full ceremonial honours and will remain there till June 9, 2026. The relics originate from the historic Sanchi Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most revered centres of Buddhist heritage.

According to an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the initiative has been undertaken at the special instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of India's continued efforts to deepen its enduring spiritual and civilisational connections with Mongolia, often described as India's“spiritual neighbour” in the Buddhist world.

Governor Acharya is scheduled to depart for Mongolia on May 30, leading the Indian delegation entrusted with the sacred relics.

During the exposition, thousands of devotees, Buddhist monks, scholars, and spiritual followers from across Mongolia are expected to pay homage to the Holy Relics. The event is being viewed as a historic spiritual occasion that symbolises the deep‐rooted friendship and cultural affinity shared by the two nations through Buddhism.

The exposition is also expected to further reinforce people‐to‐people ties and promote India's rich Buddhist heritage on the global stage.

Governor Acharya is scheduled to return to India on June 3, while the Holy Relics will continue to remain in Mongolia until June 9 as part of the special spiritual exposition programme.