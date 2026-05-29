Tripura Agri Minister Seeks More Central Support For Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, May 29 (IANS) Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath has sought greater central support to strengthen the state's agriculture sector and improve the condition of farmers, placing a series of proposals before Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Tripura Minister submitted the proposals during the National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2026 held in New Delhi and organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Addressing the conference, Nath said that paddy remains the principal crop in Tripura, accounting for nearly 49 per cent of the state's total gross cropped area. He informed that around 50,000 hectares would be brought under hybrid paddy cultivation during 2025‐26 and that the state budget has already allocated Rs 10 crore for the initiative.

“This year, we want to further increase the area under hybrid paddy cultivation. Therefore, I request the Union Agriculture Minister to consider the issue of food security and make provisions under the PM‐RKVY scheme to support the expansion of hybrid paddy cultivation,” Nath said.

Highlighting the success of organic farming initiatives in Tripura, the Minister said the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD‐NER) scheme has been implemented successfully in the state.

“Organic farming has already been introduced in 26,600 areas in the state, and around 26,800 more farmers have adopted organic cultivation practices. Since 96 per cent of Tripura's farmers are small and marginal farmers, we demand that this scheme be extended across all northeastern states and cover the entire state,” he said.

The Minister also urged Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) to ensure an uninterrupted supply of urea to the state.“Our state has a large area under oil palm cultivation, which requires substantial chemical inputs. Therefore, I request the Fertilizer Ministry to provide additional financial support for chemical inputs,” he said.

Nath further said that more than 15 lakh farmers in Tripura have been brought under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) during the past eight years.

However, he pointed out that paddy farmers in low‐lying areas continue to suffer major losses due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall, but are not adequately covered under the existing insurance framework.

“In order to compensate farmers for extensive crop damage, I request that flooding be included under the category of 'local natural calamity' in the PMFBY guidelines,” the Minister said.

He also demanded an enhancement of assistance for bio‐fencing in oil palm cultivation from the existing Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000.

Referring to innovations in potato cultivation, Nath said the Apical Rooted Cuttings (ARC) method has been adopted in Tripura over the past few years, resulting in a nearly threefold increase in potato production.

“It is extremely important to continue the consultation support as per the MoU signed with the International Potato Centre (CIP), Lima, Peru. However, the RKVY‐DPR scheme has been withdrawn this year,” he said, and requested that the consultation fee component be restored.

The conference was attended by Agriculture Ministers from 19 states, Agriculture Secretary to the Government of India, Atish Chandra, and several senior officials of the Central government.