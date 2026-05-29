Nine RLP Workers Detained After Black Flags Shown To Rajasthan BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Nine workers of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) were detained by police on Friday for staging a black-flag protest during BJP state President Madan Rathore's visit to Kuchaman City in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

The protest led to a tense situation, following which police intervened and detained nine workers.

Meanwhile, RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said:“Our fight against dictatorship will continue. It is everyone's right to democratically protest, and the government cannot silence our voice through the might of lathis.”

“I have spoken to the senior officials of the Rajasthan Police and asked them to immediately release the RLP workers taken into custody in Jaipur.”

It needs to be mentioned here that Madan Rathore had arrived in Kuchaman to attend a two-day Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay training camp when RLP supporters, already gathered near the venue, began raising slogans and waving black flags in protest.

As the situation grew tense, police and administrative officials stepped in and removed the protesters from the area. Authorities reportedly used mild force to disperse the crowd and restore order.

The confrontation came amid an escalating political clash between the BJP and RLP over the Bherana Dham issue, with leaders from both parties accusing each other of attempting to derive political mileage from the matter.

Beniwal had supported an agitation by saints at Bherana Dham against the acquisition of land by RIICO for industrial use. The administration accepted his demands and Beniwal withdrew the protest.

However, the war of words that intensified after the agitation spilled onto the streets on Friday, when RLP workers were seen gheraoing Rathore's vehicle and showing black flags.

Meanwhile, BJP state Vice-President Jyoti Mirdha launched a sharp attack on Nagaur MP and RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal, alleging that the RLP sought to politicise an issue linked to religious faith.

Mirdha claimed that the BJP government was already engaged in addressing the concerns of sadhus and saints and accused the RLP of using the agitation for political gain.

She also questioned Beniwal's political conduct and language, remarking that despite not having representation in the state Assembly, he often projects himself as though he were the Chief Minister.

Mirdha further alleged that certain statements made on public platforms were inconsistent with political decorum.

The BJP organisation also continued its criticism of the RLP over recent political remarks.

Nagaur BJP district President Ramdhan Potlia accused Beniwal of using inappropriate language against Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Potlia termed such remarks a violation of democratic norms and said that while political disagreement is natural, public representatives must maintain dignity in their language and conduct.

Madan Rathore and several other BJP leaders had earlier objected to Beniwal's comments about Chief Minister Sharma.

Rathore accused him of lowering the standards of political discourse and said Beniwal had insulted Cabinet ministers and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma by using objectionable language. He added that such conduct was“highly condemnable”.

Responding to Rathore's statement, Beniwal launched a counterattack through a series of posts on X, targeting the BJP over alleged controversies involving party leaders and ministers.

He questioned the BJP's“values and principles” while sharing posts related to a viral audio clip involving Minister Gautam Kumar Dak, against whom an FIR was lodged for allegedly abusing a police officer in Chittorgarh district.

He also shared posts raising allegations of corruption against a BJP MLA and a video of Education Minister Madan Dilawar allegedly using offensive remarks against teachers.

“BJP's state president @madanrrathore, who preaches lessons on disciplined conduct and values, why did you ultimately stand as a shield for your own party's MLA who takes a 40 per cent commission in exchange for MLA funds? Is it your and your party's values, Madan ji, to stand up and take his side just to protect a commission-hungry MLA?” he questioned.