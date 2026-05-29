CAQM Revokes GRAP-I In Delhi-NCR As Rain Improves Air Quality

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday revoked all actions under Stage-I of the schedule of GRAP across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, following a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality.

Delhi's daily average air quality index (AQI) improved from 207 on Thursday to 123 on Friday, while forecasts by India Meterological Department (IMD)/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that the AQI is likely to remain in the 'Moderate' category in the coming days, a statement said.

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP had invoked Stage-I of the extant GRAP vide its order dated May 19 when the average AQI of Delhi started exhibiting an increasing trend, the statement added.

The Sub-Committee met on Friday to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee said that the AQI of Delhi had shown significant improvement owing to strong winds accompanied by light rain and was recorded at 123 at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The forecast by IMD/IITM also indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the 'Moderate' category in the coming days.

Keeping in view the improvement in Delhi's average AQI and the forecasts by IMD/IITM, the Sub-Committee unanimously decided to revoke all actions under Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP across the NCR with immediate effect.

"All agencies of the concerned state governments and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi in the NCR have been advised to ensure strict implementation of all statutory directions, advisories, orders and related instructions issued by the Commission," the statement said.

The agencies were also advised to implement rules, regulations and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the respective state governments, Pollution Control Boards and Delhi Pollution Control Committee across all contributing sectors.

These measures are necessary to sustain the improved AQI levels and prevent air quality from slipping into the 'Poor' category, the statement added.

The Sub-Committee will continue to closely monitor the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for taking further appropriate decisions based on the air quality in Delhi and forecasts provided by IMD/IITM, it said.