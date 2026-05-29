Stria Provides Update On Proposed Royalty & Change Of Business Transaction
| Dean Hanisch
CEO Stria Lithium
...
+1(613) 612-6060
| Media
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474
Investors Relations, Stria Lithium Inc. ...
Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Acquisition cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Stria should be considered highly speculative.
The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information
Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the completion of the Acquisition and the timing thereof, the proposed business of Stria following the Acquisition, the completion and receipt by Stria of a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Mt Henry Gold Project, shareholder and regulatory approvals.
These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, the ability of the parties to successfully complete the Acquisition, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of Stria and Alicanto may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by forward-looking information.
Although Stria believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Stria disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Stria Lithium Inc.
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