(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Stria Provides Update on Proposed Royalty & Change of Business Transaction May 29, 2026 5:30 AM EDT | Source: Stria Lithium Inc. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV: SRA) (" Stria " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a brief update regarding the proposed acquisition of a net smelter return (NSR) royalty of up to 2% on the advanced West Australian Mt Henry Gold Project (the " Acquisition ") pursuant to an investment agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") with Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (ASX: AQI) (" Alicanto "), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated April 8, 2026. Stia continues to advance the various components required under TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") Policy 5.2 - Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers. Work related to the Acquisition, including technical reporting, preparation of a listing statement, preparation of transaction documentation, and assembly of required regulatory filings, is progressing as expected. The parties remain committed to moving the Acquisition forward and will provide further updates as appropriate. As mentioned in the Company's previous news release, the Acquisition will require shareholder approval under the policies of the Exchange and the Company anticipates receiving such approval by way of written resolution of its shareholders. Furthermore, Stria will hold an annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 9th to, notably, (i) elect the directors of the Company that will hold office until the next general meeting of the Company or completion of the Acquisition and (ii) approve the change of name of the Company to Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, and satisfaction of all applicable Exchange requirements. Details of the Acquisition, as contemplated in the Investment Agreement between Stria and Alicanto, may be found in the Company's news release dated April 8, 2026. For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit .

Dean Hanisch

CEO Stria Lithium

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+1(613) 612-6060 Media

Paul Armstrong

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Investors Relations, Stria Lithium Inc. ...

Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Acquisition cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Stria should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the completion of the Acquisition and the timing thereof, the proposed business of Stria following the Acquisition, the completion and receipt by Stria of a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Mt Henry Gold Project, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, the ability of the parties to successfully complete the Acquisition, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of Stria and Alicanto may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by forward-looking information.

Although Stria believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Stria disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: Stria Lithium Inc.