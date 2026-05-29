BSNL Officer In Jharkhand Convicted In DA Case, Gets 3-Year Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 29 (IANS) A special CBI court in Ranchi on Friday convicted former BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.) technical officer Ram Vinod Singh in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced him to three years' rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the officer.

Special Judge Yogesh Kumar, while delivering the verdict, stated that failure to deposit the fine within the stipulated period would result in an additional one year of simple imprisonment in jail.

The case dates back to 2007, when the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch in Ranchi registered a case (RC 02(A)/2007) against the accused, Ram Vinod Singh.

According to the investigating agency, Singh, while in service, abused his official position to acquire assets worth around Rs 34 lakh in excess of his known sources of income.

The CBI launched several searches at his premises in Jamshedpur and other areas. During one of the searches, the CBI found cash of Rs 68,000, apart from the documents of several movable and immovable properties, disproportionate to Singh's known sources of income.

Following a detailed probe, the CBI filed a charge sheet in court. During the trial, the agency presented documentary evidence and examined several witnesses in support of its case.

CBI public prosecutor Davinder Pal Sood argued that the accused had amassed property through corrupt means by misusing his position as a BSNL officer.

Based on the prosecution's arguments, documentary evidence, and witness testimonies, the court found Singh guilty under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and sentenced him to three years in jail, apart from a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

CBI officials said that the investigation involved an assessment of the accused's movable and immovable assets, which confirmed that he possessed wealth disproportionate to his legitimate income.