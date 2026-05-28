Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 14: Suriya Starrer Sees Big Jump In Second Week Collections

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 14: Suriya's fantasy courtroom entertainer Karuppu continues its impressive box office journey with strong second-week collections. The film witnessed a solid jump on Day 14, collected THIS Much

Suriya's fantasy action drama Karuppu continued its solid theatrical performance by collecting Rs 4.95 crore net in India on Day 14. The film registered nearly 24 percent growth compared to the previous day, reflecting its steady audience pull even in the second week.

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With this latest collection, the movie's total India net earnings have climbed to Rs 168.15 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 194.55 crore. The film's strong theatrical hold across Tamil Nadu and key southern territories has played a major role in sustaining its momentum.

Karuppu has also maintained a healthy run in overseas markets. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore gross internationally on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 72.50 crore.

Its worldwide gross collection has now reached an impressive Rs 267.05 crore, bringing the film closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone. After earning Rs 113.85 crore net during its opening week, the movie added another Rs 54.30 crore in the second week, proving that audience interest remains strong globally.

Tamil Nadu continued to dominate the collection chart with Rs 4.10 crore gross on Day 14 alone. Karnataka contributed Rs 50 lakhs, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 88 lakhs gross collectively. Kerala and other regions also delivered steady support.

The Tamil version once again emerged as the film's biggest strength. It collected Rs 4.15 crore net from more than 2,600 shows with an overall occupancy of 28 percent. Occupancy improved significantly through the day, especially during afternoon and evening shows, indicating strong word-of-mouth support.

The Telugu version also maintained decent numbers with Rs 80 lakhs net collection and steady occupancy levels. Evening shows recorded the best audience turnout in Telugu-speaking regions.

Apart from the box office success, Karuppu has received appreciation for blending fantasy, courtroom drama and mass commercial elements. The film's presentation of divine intervention through a larger-than-life commercial hero template has connected strongly with audiences, helping it sustain momentum well into its second week.