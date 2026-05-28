Deendayal Port Launches Ann-Shetra, Buttermilk Drive For Workforce

Deendayal Port and IREF Launch Welfare Initiative

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, on Thursday inaugurated a week-long "Ann-Shetra" and buttermilk distribution drive on Thursday by ceremonially cutting the ribbon, marking an initiative for the welfare of the port workforce.

The welfare initiative has been jointly organised by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) in association with Deendayal Port Authority, with the objective of serving nutritious food and refreshing buttermilk to the dedicated fellow workers within the port premises during the ongoing summer season.

Chairman Applauds Humanitarian Effort

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DPA appreciated the thoughtful humanitarian initiative undertaken for the welfare of the port workforce and emphasised that the strength of the Port lies in "its hardworking Shramiks, who remain the true partners in the progress and growth of the nation's maritime sector."

IREF Expresses Gratitude for Port's Proactive Measures

At the outset, the representatives of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation expressed gratitude towards Chairman Singh and the DPA administration for their support, cooperation and proactive approach towards stakeholder welfare and trade facilitation. The Federation also appreciated the progressive initiatives undertaken by DPA, particularly the newly implemented berthing policy, which is expected to significantly benefit port users and improve operational efficiency.

Dignitaries in Attendance

B. Ratna Sekhar Rao, Traffic Manager, DPA, was also present during the inauguration ceremony. Among the prominent dignitaries present on the occasion were Tejabhai Kangad, President (GCCI); Mahesh Tirthani, Secretary ( GCCI ); Narendra Ramani, State President, Indian Rice Exporters Federation; and Nikit Ramdasani, State Vice President, Indian Rice Exporters Federation.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation also conveyed its best wishes and appreciation for the noble initiative undertaken jointly with DPA Kandla for the welfare of the port workforce. (ANI)

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