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Centre Extends SARTHAK-PDS Scheme With Rs 25,530 Crore Outlay
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 28 (KNN) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the 'Scheme for Assistance in Ration Transport and Handling-Income with Automation in PDS' (SARTHAK-PDS) as an umbrella scheme during the 16th Finance Commission award period with a central outlay of Rs 25,530 crore.
Key Changes by the Cabinet
The Cabinet has also approved revised norms for central assistance to states and Union Territories towards expenditure incurred on intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains as well as fair price shop (FPS) dealer margins, while continuing the existing funding pattern for central support.
The SARTHAK-PDS scheme integrates two existing schemes, assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of foodgrains and FPS dealer margins under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Scheme for Modernization and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART PDS).
According to the government, the integrated scheme aims to strengthen implementation of the NFSA through assured financial assistance and a technology-driven, citizen-centric public distribution system. The scheme will remain operational until March 31, 2031.
AI, Blockchain And Real-Time Monitoring To Modernise PDS
SARTHAK-PDS seeks to modernise and optimise PDS operations using advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and blockchain-based systems.
The government stated that the initiative will focus on creating standardised digital architecture, unified databases for real-time monitoring, AI-based grievance redressal and analytics systems, state-level command and control centres and ISO-certified operational processes to improve transparency, security and efficiency in food distribution.
The scheme is aimed at supporting food and nutritional security for nearly 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.
Integrated Framework To Strengthen Last-Mile Foodgrain Delivery
The government noted that SARTHAK-PDS builds upon earlier digital reforms undertaken in the public distribution system over the last decade.
These include End-to-End Computerisation of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Integrated Management of PDS (IM-PDS) and SMART PDS initiatives, along with citizen-facing applications such as Mera Ration, Anna Mitra, Rightful Targeting Dashboard and Anna Sahayata.
Since April 1, 2023, the SMART PDS scheme has facilitated digitisation of ration cards, Aadhaar seeding, automation of fair price shops through electronic point-of-sale devices, online allocation systems and computerised supply-chain management across all 36 States and Union Territories.
According to the government, the new integrated framework aims to ensure efficient last-mile delivery of subsidised foodgrains while minimising leakages and strengthening India's food security infrastructure.
Key Changes by the Cabinet
The Cabinet has also approved revised norms for central assistance to states and Union Territories towards expenditure incurred on intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains as well as fair price shop (FPS) dealer margins, while continuing the existing funding pattern for central support.
The SARTHAK-PDS scheme integrates two existing schemes, assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of foodgrains and FPS dealer margins under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the Scheme for Modernization and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART PDS).
According to the government, the integrated scheme aims to strengthen implementation of the NFSA through assured financial assistance and a technology-driven, citizen-centric public distribution system. The scheme will remain operational until March 31, 2031.
AI, Blockchain And Real-Time Monitoring To Modernise PDS
SARTHAK-PDS seeks to modernise and optimise PDS operations using advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and blockchain-based systems.
The government stated that the initiative will focus on creating standardised digital architecture, unified databases for real-time monitoring, AI-based grievance redressal and analytics systems, state-level command and control centres and ISO-certified operational processes to improve transparency, security and efficiency in food distribution.
The scheme is aimed at supporting food and nutritional security for nearly 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.
Integrated Framework To Strengthen Last-Mile Foodgrain Delivery
The government noted that SARTHAK-PDS builds upon earlier digital reforms undertaken in the public distribution system over the last decade.
These include End-to-End Computerisation of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Integrated Management of PDS (IM-PDS) and SMART PDS initiatives, along with citizen-facing applications such as Mera Ration, Anna Mitra, Rightful Targeting Dashboard and Anna Sahayata.
Since April 1, 2023, the SMART PDS scheme has facilitated digitisation of ration cards, Aadhaar seeding, automation of fair price shops through electronic point-of-sale devices, online allocation systems and computerised supply-chain management across all 36 States and Union Territories.
According to the government, the new integrated framework aims to ensure efficient last-mile delivery of subsidised foodgrains while minimising leakages and strengthening India's food security infrastructure.
(KNN Bureau)
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